Domino's® Announces Fourth Quarter/Year-End 2024 Earnings Webcast

What: Domino's Fourth Quarter/Year-End 2024 Webcast



When: Monday, February 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET



How: Live webcast (web address above)



Contact: Greg Lemenchick, Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

This event will be archived on Domino's website for replay.

Results and supplemental material will be distributed at 6:05 a.m. ET on February 24, 2025, and will be available on our website.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.9 billion for the trailing four quarters ended September 8, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the third quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at dominos to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

