EU Proposes €1 Billion Fund To Support Farmers In Mercosur Trade Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The European Union plans to establish a €1 billion fund to support farmers affected by the EU-Mercosur trade agreement. The European Commission announced this proposal on January 21, 2025, as reported by Barrons.



This fund aims to address concerns from European agricultural sectors about potential disruptions. The EU-Mercosur agreement, finalized on December 6, 2024, will create a free trade area of 780 million people.



It will eliminate tariffs on over 90% of goods traded between the two regions. The deal promises significant economic benefits for both sides. However, it has faced opposition from some EU member states and agricultural groups.



European farmers worry about increased competition from Mercosur agricultural imports. The proposed fund seeks to alleviate these concerns. It will act as an "insurance policy" for EU farmers and rural areas.



The fund will be part of the EU's 2028-2034 medium-term budget, which is yet to be negotiated. The agreement includes safeguards to protect sensitive EU agricultural sectors. It sets import quotas for products like beef, poultry, and sugar.







A bilateral safeguard clause allows for temporary measures if imports threaten to cause serious injury to EU sectors. These provisions aim to balance market access with protection for European producers.



Supporters argue the deal will boost EU exports and economic growth. The European Commission estimates EU companies will save €4 billion annually in customs duties.

Balancing Economic Gains and Sectoral Challenges

The agreement also protects 357 European geographical indications, benefiting specialty food producers. Critics, including some E member states and environmental groups, remain skeptical.



They question the deal's impact on European agriculture and environmental standards. France has led efforts to build a blocking minority against the agreement. The votes of several EU countries, including Ireland and Austria, remain uncertain.



The agreement faces a complex ratification process. It requires approval from the European Council and consent from the European Parliament. Some provisions may also need ratification by national parliaments.



This process could take months or even years to complete. The EU-Mercosur deal represents a significant shift in global trade relations. It offers potential economic gains but also poses challenges for certain sectors.



The proposed compensation fund reflects the EU's attempt to address these concerns. The coming months will reveal whether this approach can secure the necessary support for the agreement's implementation.

