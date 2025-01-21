Bengali Blockbuster Khadaan To Debut Globally In Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Highly-anticipated Bengali Khadaan starring superstar duo Dev and Jisshu Sengupta, is all set for its global debut in Dubai this Friday.





Extensively shot across the mines of Bengal, the film is based upon the gruesome tale of revolt, tussle for power and friendship between two workers in the coal mines of Damodar Valley, who try to change to change their fate along with the destiny of the other workers.





The gripping drama, released in Indian theatres in December, is the fourth highest grossing Indian Bengali film of all time and features stunning performances, captivating storytelling and memorable music.





“We're thrilled to bring Bengal's cinematic magic to Dubai's vibrant cultural scene. Our opening show at 6pm on Jan 25 sold out within minutes which is why we have had to add another show the same day” said Sudip Saha, spokesperson for GEM Enterprises that's bought the rights of the movie in the UAE.“We have showcased Bengli movies like Projpoti and Aparajito in Dubai in the past to a huge reception but this is going to be a truly historic moment for all of us because Khadaan has been uniting cinema lovers from across the border and worldwide, celebrating the rich heritage of Bengali cinema.”





Presented by GEM Enterprises, the global premiere will take place at Star Cinema, Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai with two shows scheduled for 6pm, which is sold out, and 6.30pm.





The film stars Dev in dual roles, alongside Jisshu Sengupta, of Manikarnika and Piku fame, in lead roles, while Barkha Bisht, Idhika Paul, Anirban Chakrabarti, John Bhattacharya and Sneha Bose play other pivotal roles. It marked Dev's debut as creative directorand a comeback to the action genre after a few years.





Event Details





Date: January 25th





Venue: Star Cinema, Al Ghurair Centre





⁠Showtimes: 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM





Tickets:





