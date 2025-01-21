Duda In Davos: War Cannot End With Aggressor's Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Poland Andrzej Duda emphasized that the war cannot end with the aggressor's victory, the Kremlin must be defeated.

He said this during a speech at the Ukrainian House within the framework of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Duda, he realizes that everyone wants the war in Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

“But none of us can think that it does not matter how this war ends... It cannot end with the victory of the aggressor, it cannot end with the victory of the one who attacked and who pursues his imperial interests. He must be defeated,” the Polish leader said.

In his opinion, for other countries to feel safe, the Kremlin's imperial ambitions must be stopped. For Duda, this means the existence of an independent, sovereign Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The President of Poland emphasized that Ukrainians are paying a terrible price for their freedom, and they are managing to resist the aggressor despite everything.

“It is our duty and in the interests of our countries that Ukraine defends itself. And everyone who is honest and who wants order and peace in the world should help Ukraine in this,” Duda said.

He expressed his belief that the West“will not abandon Ukraine and will do everything to ensure that an independent and sovereign Ukraine exists and is part of the free world.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the World Economic Forum (WEF) started in Davos, Switzerland, on January 20. Its theme was“Collaboration for an Intellectual Age”. About 3,000 representatives from more than 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government, are expected to attend the forum.

Photo: @prezydentpl