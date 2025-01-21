Zelensky: Trump Will Do Everything To End War This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that the new head of the White House, Donald Trump, will make every effort to end the war this year.

The Head of State said this during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Video: OP

“Trump told me and then said publicly that he would do everything to end the war this year. I told him that we are your partner... We want to end the war this year, but not just quickly, but above all fairly, reliably for all of us, for Ukrainians, so that they can return home, live in safety and work. I think this is the most important thing. At least, we will do everything for this,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that there are“unnecessary voices around the US president that convey to Trump a disinformation or pro-Russian position.”

“It is important for us that Europe is loud and heard. We want more [European] voices around President Trump, so that he clearly understands the details and risks that may be in the future,” the President said.

As Ukrinform reported, US President Donald Trump promised on the eve of his inauguration to end the war in Ukraine and prevent World War III.

