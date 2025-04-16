Has Lalu Become Useless For Family Too: JD(U) MLC Slams Tejashwi For 'Failing' To Care For His Father

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 16 (IANS) JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for "failing" to take care of his father and party chief Lalu Prasad, who is under treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

"Lalu Prasad has already lost his say in RJD, but has he become useless for the family too? Lalu's 'sensitive' son Tejashwi has finally visited AIIMS Delhi. Neither trust in politics nor closeness in the family - is this the RJD's model of a political family?" Neeraj Kumar said.

Neeraj Kumar's remarks came after Tejashwi visited Lalu at the hospital on Tuesday, nearly 13 days after he was admitted to the medical facility.

Neeraj questioned both the timing of the visit and the state of RJD's internal politics, calling Lalu "politically handicapped" and alleging a lack of trust within the Yadav family.

Lalu Prasad has been recovering steadily. Tejashwi said his father is improving and will soon return to Patna.

Neeraj Kumar also took a jibe at the Congress-RJD meeting, saying, "Tejashwi went to Delhi hoping to be declared the CM face. But the Congress has put him on the waiting list."

"Where is the might of RJD now? Lalu Prasad, who is politically disabled, is begging for his son to be made CM. But Congress is treading cautiously," he said.

BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishnan accused the Congress and RJD of engaging in "pressure politics" within the Mahagathbandhan.

"The Congress is doing pressure politics with RJD. Their leaders are frequently visiting Bihar as part of a strategic move to corner and influence the alliance," Krishnan said.

Referring to the meeting between Tejashwi and Congress' top leadership in Delhi, Krishnan claimed the internal dynamics of the opposition alliance are based on "distrust and mutual power games".

"No one is honest in Mahagathbandhan. RJD and Congress are trying to arm-twist each other. The cracks are already visible in their Delhi meeting,” he added.

The statement comes amid growing buzz over seat-sharing tensions and leadership projection within the opposition bloc.