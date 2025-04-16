Chennai Rain: IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Moderate Showers-Check Full Forecast

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chennai has been receiving rainfall over the past two to three days, offering much-needed relief from the recent spell of intense heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness further rainfall on Wednesday, with a possibility of moderate showers or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 29 degrees Celsius.

Weekly Forecast By IMD

Chennai is expected to witness varied weather conditions over the coming week. On Tuesday, 16 April, the city may experience partly cloudy skies with a possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms, as temperatures range between 29°C and 35°C. The next two days, 17 and 18 April, will likely remain partly cloudy with similar temperature levels. By Friday, 19 April, skies are forecast to turn generally cloudy with light rain, while maximum temperatures may rise to 37°C. On Saturday, 20 April, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, and rain is predicted on Sunday, 21 April, bringing some relief despite the continued high of 37°C. The forecast for Monday, 22 April, suggests partly cloudy skies, with temperatures again ranging from 28°C to 37°C. Overall, Chennai is in for a warm yet occasionally wet week ahead.