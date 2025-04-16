Maker Faire Guanacaste Opens Call For Entrepreneurs And Exhibitors For Its First Edition

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) One of the most anticipated events for lovers of creativity and innovation is about to arrive. For the first time, Maker Faire will be held in the Chorotega region, bringing its essence of invention and collaboration to the Coopeguanacaste Convention Center in Santa Cruz, on May 24 and 25, 2025.

Maker Faire Guanacaste 2025 will be an inclusive space where entrepreneur , companies, communities, and organizations can showcase their innovative projects in science, technology, design, and art through workshops, talks, and exhibitions.

“We invite creators from all disciplines to be part of this great event. It's a unique opportunity to showcase their work, interact with a diverse audience, inspire others, and build strategic alliances,” said Karla Jiménez, Marketing Director at CENFOTEC University.

Being part of Maker Faire Guanacaste 2025 provides exhibitors with an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their brand and connect with a diverse audience passionate about innovation. The visibility gained allows them to position themselves with potential clients, investors, and other entrepreneurs , strengthening networks of contacts and collaboration. Furthermore, participating reaffirms the commitment of companies and creators to education, creativity, and technological development in Costa Rica.

One of the most anticipated moments will be the SUMOBOT competition, a robotics challenge that will test students' ingenuity and programming skills. More than 15 schools in Guanacaste will compete in a true robot“battle royale.”

For this first edition in Guanacaste, more than 1,000 attendees are expected, along with a varied program that will include raffles, cultural activities , food trucks, and prizes for participants.-

