403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 35 Cents Tues. To USD 69.03 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil edged 35 cents higher during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 69.03 per barrel compared with USD 68.68 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures dropped 21 cents to USD 64.67 pb and West Texas Intermediate declined 20 cents to USD 61.33 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures dropped 21 cents to USD 64.67 pb and West Texas Intermediate declined 20 cents to USD 61.33 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment