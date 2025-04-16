Hrithik Roshan’S Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Celebrates Her Parents’ 59-Year-Old Love Story

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan took to social media to celebrate a truly special milestone-her parents' 59 years of love and togetherness.

Sharing glimpses of their beautiful bond, Sussanne paid a heartfelt tribute to the enduring romance of her father, actor Sanjay Khan, and mother, Zarine Katrak. On Wednesday, Sussanne, ex-wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, took to Instagram to share a beautifully curated video montage capturing cherished moments with her parents. The heartwarming video features candid, romantic snapshots of the couple through the decades, offering a rare and intimate glimpse into their enduring bond.

For the caption, Sussanne Khan wrote,“Two beautiful people started a love story 59 years ago.. and created a whole clan of the most hearted warm humans.. Happy Anniversary my dear darling papa and Mummsy.. you both are the reason we all are who we are and I am truly blessed to be a part of your tribe.. compassion, strength, solidarity, honesty, grace and immense love... we love you beyond words and expression.... from here till beyond infinity we all will carry your torch of our beautiful Khan Clan... #khanclan #familyfirst #zarinekhan #sanjaykhan #farahkhanali #simonearora #zayedkhan #malaikakhan #sussannekhan.”

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak married in 1966. The couple are parents to four kids: Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, Sussanne Khan, and Zayed Khan.

For the unversed, Sanjay Khan was considered one of the most dashing and celebrated actors of the 1980s. He began his journey in Bollywood with the 1964 film 'Haqeeqat' and quickly rose to fame with the critically acclaimed 'Dosti,' which went on to win a National Film Award.

Throughout his career, Khan delivered a string of box-office hits, including 'Dus Lakh,' 'Ek Phool Do Mali,' 'Intaquam,' 'Dhund,' and 'Mela,' among others. Expanding his creative horizons, he ventured into production and direction in 1977 with the film 'Chandi Sona.'