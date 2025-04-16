You Have No Moral Right To Criticise Prime Minister: K'taka BJP Chief To CM Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 16 (IANS) Commenting on the criticism of the Prime Minister over his remarks on Muslim quota by the Karnataka government, BJP state President, B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Wednesday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has no moral right to criticise Narendra Modi.

Vijayendra stated on Wednesday, "Respected CM Siddaramaiah, honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar does not permit reservation based on religion.”

"Instead of focussing on the overall welfare of the people of Karnataka, you are busy protecting your chair by polarising castes and religions,” Vijayendra claimed.

“If you do not stop this divisive agenda now, it won't be long before the people of this state rise in protest and teach you a lesson. Don't forget that," he stated.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised the rules and schemes that you are formulating in Karnataka, which are aimed more at catering to the Muslim vote bank than their actual welfare,” he said.

Vijayendra alleged, "In reality, it is you who is attempting to sow seeds of division and hatred among communities in the state.”

“As the Prime Minister rightly pointed out, you are setting fire to the garden of peace for all communities envisioned by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu," he stated.

"We believed that you, being a lawyer, would have read and understood the Constitution. But your recent statements about religion-based reservations are surprising," he pointed out.

"It appears that you have not read Article 15(1) of the Constitution, which clearly states that no reservation or discrimination can be made based on religion," he said.

“This is exactly what the Prime Minister has referred to. You have cleverly claimed that Dr Ambedkar never explicitly opposed or supported religion-based reservation, but why haven't you read what Article 15(1) of the Constitution clearly says?" he questioned.

"The reservation you are offering to Muslims in Karnataka is explicitly based on religion, not caste. In Andhra Pradesh too, the government under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had provided reservation to only the most backward sections among Muslims, not to the entire Muslim community. Even then, it was struck down by the High Court, and the case is currently pending before the Supreme Court," Vijayendra stated.

As per the spirit of the Constitution, reservations for Hindus have never been granted on the basis of religion but rather on the basis of social and educational backwardness of various castes.

“Why has this same standard not been applied to the reservation being given to Muslims? That is our core question,” Vijayendra stressed.

"You, not the Prime Minister, are the one who now needs to read the Constitutional provisions that prohibit discrimination based on religion, caste, language, or gender.

“The Prime Minister is fully aware of the socio-economic and educational conditions of the backward communities within Muslims.

“It is in this context that the central government under his leadership has formulated policies and laws for the welfare of the oppressed groups and women within the Muslim community," Vijayendra stated.

It was under the PM Modi government that a historic decision was taken to uplift Muslims socially, economically, and educationally.

"You must not forget this. In line with the spirit of the Constitution, triple talaq was abolished,” he said.

“Amendments were introduced to rectify confusion and exploitation under the Waqf Act. All of this was done to protect the rights of backward Muslims and women - not to play vote-bank politics, as you do,” Vijayendra professed.

"You have no moral right to criticise the Prime Minister when you yourself are trying to divide society through caste-based census and inciting conflicts,” he claimed.

It is worth remembering that it was during the BJP's tenure that reservation for Scheduled Castes was increased from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent, he stated.