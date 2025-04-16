Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Donald Trump's Daughter Takes Surf Lessons At A Playa Hermosa Academy In Costa Rica

Donald Trump's Daughter Takes Surf Lessons At A Playa Hermosa Academy In Costa Rica


2025-04-16 02:35:42
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Ivanka Trump , daughter of US President Donald Trump, is in Costa Rica enjoying a private vacation on the Pacific coas . During her stay, she has chosen to stay away from the media spotlight and focus on recreational activities with family and friends. Among these activities is surfing, a sport she practices at the Take Off Surf School, located in Playa Hermosa, in the district of Cóbano, Puntarenas . This information was confirmed by the local press.

Away from the media spotlight

Jesús Zabala, owner of the surf school, told the media outlet that Ivanka is taking part in a personalized course that began the same day she arrived in the country, April 11.

Who is Ivanka?

Ivana Marie“Ivanka” Trump is the second child of Donald Trump, the president of the United States, and his first wife, Ivana. She was a senior advisor in her father's first administration (2017–2021), and also the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.

Born and raised in Manhattan, She pursued higher education at Georgetown University before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania , where she graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in economics in 2004 converted to Judaism prior to marrying Jared Kushner, a real estate developer, in 2009. The couple have three children.-

>At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR

MENAFN16042025000216011060ID1109435460

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search