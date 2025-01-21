Jordan's Technological New Dawn

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The Levant is changing, there is no doubt about that. Its fabric, economic, political, cultural, is shifting under the weight of change. Syria, for starters, is edging toward reconstruction after more than a decade of destruction, and Lebanon, stands at the borders of revival. On the other hand, Israel is grappling to hold on to what was perceived as its stable positioning. Jordan, meanwhile, finds itself in a rare and pivotal moment, what will its response be?

It is clear that circumstances suggest that this is no time for passivity. The world, and this region in particular, does not reward those who stand idle. Jordan must go beyond being a reactionary force amid these transformations-it must rise to help shape the future of a region that the world needs.

Syria-a land recovering from a shambolic decade-remains hurt, but not broken. Reconstruction is not a distant dream; it's a slow-paced and tough reality. For Jordan, Syria's recovery is an opportunity to increase trade, build better economic relations, and connect with the European continent. Jordanian cities like Ramtha, Irbid, and Mafraq could become vital arteries for Syria's much-needed reconstruction.

Truckloads of materials, supplies, and expertise can flow from Jordan into Syria, reviving Jordan's logistics sector and breathing life into the communities which are geographically next to the border, and beyond. Yet, this isn't just about moving supplies, it is about moving forward. It's about reinvigorating a Levant that has been hit by too many years of stagnation. Syria's recovery also offers a rare chance for Jordan to redefine its role in the region, not just as a neighbour, but as a partner in healing.

Lebanon, meanwhile, finds itself on the edge of clarity and revival. Its economy is set to revitalize after the election of a new president, and confirmation of a new prime minister. The promise of political stability could offer the country a much needed platform to revitalize its economy. Lebanon, despite the previous challenges, remains a cultural and intellectual powerhouse, its people remarkably resourceful, and its diaspora deeply influential.

Jordan's relationship with Lebanon has always been one of camaraderie, and the time to strengthen those bonds has never been better. One way these bonds can be strengthened is through medicine. The Lebanese pharmaceutical sector, once a regional leader, has faltered. Jordan's pharmaceutical industry, on the other hand, is thriving. By stepping in to fill the gaps in Lebanon's healthcare needs, Jordan can bolster its own industry while extending a hand to a nation that has long been a friend and partner. It's the place where our sister/daughter earned her bachelor's degree, the place where our uncle/brother worked for many years, and the place where we've created many meaningful memories; and this story can be found in many Jordanian households, so trust us when we say, Lebanon's success is a very personal issue for many Jordanians.

Israel was referred to as the region's dazzling innovator, the proverbial“start-up nation.” Yet that moniker is beginning to wear thin. Recent data from Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics paints a picture of a nation under strain. Nearly 30% of its citizens struggle to make ends meet, a disparity that cuts deeper in its Arab population, where 43% reported feeling poor in the past year compared to 7.6% of Jews. Beyond economics, Israel's divisions are shocking. Only 40% of Israelis are satisfied with the state of democracy, while 73 per cent believe religion casts too long a shadow on their daily lives. The protests in Tel Aviv are not just about judicial reform; they're a cry against the growing weight of discontent.

Jordan's tourism potential isn't just about mosaics and ancient ruins-it's about connection. In a region that is scarred by division, Jordan offers a kind of sanctuary, a place where visitors from all around the world can meet and wander. Tourism, when nurtured, has a way of lifting economies, creating jobs, and fostering peace. Jordan's challenge is to modernize its infrastructure, improve accessibility, and make more of its sites known and serve them better.

Positive steps in the right direction for the kingdom are undoubtedly being taken. On Sunday, January 19, Crown Prince Hussein chaired the first meeting of the National Council for Future Technology, a royally decreed initiative designed to map out Jordan's technological future. This meeting marks a crucial and significant step in Jordan's efforts to position itself as a leader in innovation, signaling the country's commitment to fostering an ecosystem where creativity and tech entrepreneurship can thrive.

Jordan's educated, tech-savvy youth are one of its greatest strengths, and Jordan must lean into and support this promising sector. New ideas must be nurtured, large investment institutions should facilitate their growth. For Jordan, success isn't about coding academies and tech parks-it's about creating an ecosystem where innovation thrives, where ideas can grow into enterprises, and where the next regional unicorn could be born. In order to get there, however, Jordan must cut through bureaucracy, offer real incentives for startups, and build the kind of infrastructure that lets creativity flourish.

If we factor the massive potential of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector of Jordan, it has the capacity to blaze the trail for innovative tech undertaking. By integrating locally developed technology that is context-sensitive into pharmaceutical development and distribution, Jordan can expand its reach while enhancing its reputation as a hub for medical and technological innovation.

Jordan stands at the heart of this new Levant, uniquely positioned to lead in tourism, technology, and trade and many other burgeoning sectors. We are already making headway in both adoption and ideation in agriculture and renewable energy sources and that is promising. Development requires recognizing that the cracks in Israel's foundation, the slow rebuilding of Syria, and the resilience of Lebanon are not just stories unfolding nearby. There are opportunities, and threads that Jordan can weave into its own narrative of growth and renewal.