The District Of San Miguelito In Panama Will Celebrate Carnival

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The district of San Miguelito commemorates 25 years of celebrating carnivals, marking a milestone in its festivities by not using public funds for its organization this year. The San Miguelito carnivals are not only a cultural and festive event, but also an important economic driver for the community.

Local merchants have highlighted that this activity represents a crucial opportunity to generate income, especially at a time when many families are facing economic difficulties. The celebration, which has managed to stay alive for more than two decades, remains an example of the collaboration between local authorities, organizers and the community to preserve this tradition without compromising state resources.