Al-Attiyah Highlights Human Rights Partnership During Meetings With Canadian Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah (pictured) has said that the Committee played key role in protecting and promoting human rights in the Arab region.

She noted that the NHRC is among the first institutions in the Arab world established in accordance with the Paris Principles.

Al-Attiyah expressed her aspiration to build an effective partnership with Canadian institutions in the fields of training and institutional development in human rights, focusing particularly on education by integrating human rights concept in school curricula, considering it a cornerstone of sustainable awareness.

This came during two meetings held Al-Attiyah with Assistant Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada H E Alexander Leveque, and Director of Policy, Research, and International Affairs at the Canadian Human Rights Commission Tabatha Tranquilla in Ottawa, Canada.

In her meeting with Leveque, Al-Attiyah expressed her commitment to strengthening cooperation between Qatar and Canada, especially in light of the growing bilateral relations across various fields.

She pointed out that the NHRC is working to integrate human rights concepts into educational curricula, in collaboration with relevant authorities. Al-Attiyah also expressed the NHRC's eagerness to exchange experiences and best practices with Canadian institutions active in this field.

During her meeting with Tranquilla, she explained the key areas of the NHRC's work in Qatar, highlighting the protection of women's rights, children's rights, and the rights of persons with disabilities.

She noted that the committee continues its efforts to incorporate human rights concept into formal education. Al-Attiyah stressed that the NHRC is looking to open avenues of cooperation with the Canadian side, particularly in education and human rights in educational institutions.

She explained that the committee has developed educational materials and training toolkits for teachers, as well as programmes tailored for airport staff and students at the National Service Academy.

Al-Attiyah said that efforts are underway to introduce a human rights subject at Qatar University, alongside academic and training programmes offered to master's students in human rights. She said that the committee also collaborates with Qatari universities in the fields of human rights research and specialized education.

For his part, H E Alexander Leveque thanked the committee's delegation for the visit, expressing his aspiration to enhance cooperation with Qatar in the coming period.