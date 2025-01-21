China-Russia Trade Hits Record $244.8Bn In 2024
1/21/2025 2:12:18 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Trade between China and Russia reached a record $244.8bn in 2024, according to data from the General Administration of customs of the People's Republic of China, reported by People's Daily, a partner of TV BRICS.
Russian exports totalled $129.3bn, while Chinese exports to Russia reached $115.5bn.
In December 2024 alone, bilateral trade reached $21.9bn. Russian exports amounted to $10.6bn, while Chinese exports to Russia were valued at $11.3bn.
Energy carriers, including oil, natural gas, and coal, form the bulk of Russia's exports to China. Other significant Russian exports include copper, timber, and seafood. Chinese exports primarily are cars, tractors, electronics, industrial equipment, and other goods.
