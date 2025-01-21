Minister Of Finance Meets Saudi Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Davos: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with HE Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jadaan, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos 2025 in Switzerland.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and prospects for enhancing and developing them, especially in the fields of investment, finance and economy, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.