J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery Offers Custom Bourbon For Valentine's Day

Named one of Maxim's Top Bourbons of 2024 , J. Mattingly 1845's double-staved bourbon and rye whiskey are created using a proprietary method that adds additional charred oak staves to each barrel at just the right moment in its aging cycle to coax out extra flavor. These custom bottles are made using the same double-staved process, resulting in the same superior taste that whiskey reviewers are praising with descriptions such as "a real bourbon-lovers bourbon" and "thoroughly original and highly flavorful."

"The popularity of personalized gifts is on the rise, with 80 percent of consumers believing they are more thoughtful," said Harry Richart IV, president of J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery. "Our personalized bourbon experience, which allows you to choose everything down to what the label will say and the color of the wax on the top, ensures you'll give a gift that is both thoughtful and appreciated."

J. Mattingly 1845 Bourbon and its custom bourbon creation experience are available online at jmattingly1845 and in person at its Distillery in Frankfort, KY. Orders placed by Feb. 3 are guaranteed to arrive by Valentine's Day. Gift cards are available for the online custom bourbon experience and make a perfect date night experience for couples looking for an interactive activity. Prices for the online bottles start at $99 for a 750 mL bottle, a sweetheart of a deal, considering they are usually $155. Shipping is available to 46 U.S. States.

About J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery

The Mattingly family has been synonymous with distilling in Kentucky for more than two centuries, having a hand in the development of at least nine separate distilleries in the Commonwealth.

In 2010 Jeff Mattingly took up the family mantle and started his own craft bourbon business. Today, Jeff's son Cameron has joined the team as Vice President of Production, continuing the legacy into the latest generation for J. Mattingly Distillery 1845 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Together, father and son offer their proprietary double-stavingTM process as well as a custom bourbon blending experience unparalleled in the spirits industry, available on-site in Frankfort or online at

