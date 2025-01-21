Reena Garg, MD, And Visionary Eye Doctors Are Among The First Practices In The Washington, DC Area To Offer Idose® TR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Reena Garg

iDose TR empowers patients with glaucoma to control high eye pressure long-term, offering a promising outlook for their eye health.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Reena Garg and Visionary Eye Doctors are proud to be among the first practices in the Washington DC Metropolitan area to offer iDose® TR (travoprost intraocular implant) as a option for glaucoma. This innovative therapy delivers long-term, continuous drug release directly inside the eye to control elevated intraocular pressure, reducing reliance on prescription eye drops.

Dr. Garg, the first to implant iDose TR in the region, noted the benefits for patients who struggle with eye drop adherence or experience side effects. With a simple, one-time implantation procedure, iDose TR provides a hands-free alternative to manage open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

To read the complete press release and learn about Dr. Reena Garg, visit our website .

Katia Carpio

Visionary Eye Doctors

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.