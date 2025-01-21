Planet Parade To Be Visible In Night Sky
Laman Ismayilova
A parade of planets is set to take place on January 21,
Azernews reports.
The Department of Astrophysics at the Baku State University
reports that six planets-Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and
Neptune-will be visible from Earth simultaneously after sunset.
In terms of visibility, the planets will appear in the following
order from west to east: Saturn, Venus, Neptune, Uranus, Jupiter,
and Mars. Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope
to be seen, as they are not visible to the naked eye, while Venus,
Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn can be easily observed without any
equipment.
The next occurrence of this planetary alignment is scheduled for
February 28.
The "parade of planets" refers to a celestial event during which
several planets in the solar system align or are positioned
relatively close together in the night sky. This can create a
striking visual display for observers on Earth, as multiple planets
may be visible at the same time without the need for a
telescope.
The alignment can occur in various configurations, and while it
might seem like the planets are perfectly lined up, they are
typically spread out over a significant area of space. The specific
planets involved can vary with each event, but commonly include
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.
