Planet Parade To Be Visible In Night Sky

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A parade of planets is set to take place on January 21, Azernews reports.

The Department of Astrophysics at the Baku State University reports that six planets-Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune-will be visible from Earth simultaneously after sunset.

In terms of visibility, the planets will appear in the following order from west to east: Saturn, Venus, Neptune, Uranus, Jupiter, and Mars. Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope to be seen, as they are not visible to the naked eye, while Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn can be easily observed without any equipment.

The next occurrence of this planetary alignment is scheduled for February 28.

The "parade of planets" refers to a celestial event during which several planets in the solar system align or are positioned relatively close together in the night sky. This can create a striking visual display for observers on Earth, as multiple planets may be visible at the same time without the need for a telescope.

The alignment can occur in various configurations, and while it might seem like the planets are perfectly lined up, they are typically spread out over a significant area of space. The specific planets involved can vary with each event, but commonly include Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn.