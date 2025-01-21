EU Announces Support To Lebanese Army With 60 Million Euros

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 21 (KUNA) -- The European Union announced on Tuesday that it will provide support to the Lebanese amounting to 60 million euros.

The EU stated in that the new assistance will help enhance the capabilities of the Lebanese armed forces, enabling them to "redeploy and maintain stability in the south of the Litani River, which will enhance the protection of the civilian population in the region," in accordance with United Nations Security Council 1701.

The statement added that the support will enhance the operational capabilities and effectiveness of the Lebanese armed forces, contributing to national and regional security and stability, which will allow displaced civilians from both sides to return to their homes.

The EU emphasized that "the Lebanese armed forces represent a key element in regional and local stability and deserve our full support in carrying out their vital mission," expressing its complete commitment to "supporting the institutions of the Lebanese state and renewing the partnership between the EU and Lebanon." (end)

