Viveev Unveils Innovative 600Kw And 180Kw DC Fast Chargers

- Jason Kim, CEO of viveEVDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- viveEV , a leading global of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced the launch of its newly designed and reengineered 600kW DC Fast Charger and the 180kW DC Fast Charger . These cutting-edge EV charging solutions are designed to meet the growing demands of property owners, fleet operators, and EV charging providers by offering unparalleled speed, reliability, and user-friendly design.viveEV's 600kW DC Fast Charger redefines ultra-fast charging with the ability to deliver up to 600kW per dispenser with dynamic power sharing for up to 4 vehicles. As the most compact DCFC charger in the market-less than one square foot in footprint-it is ideal for space-constrained locations such as fleet charging depots, urban retail centers, and gas stations. The viveEV 600kW charger features an efficient airflow system for effective heat dissipation, ensuring reliable performance in various conditions and maximum charger uptime for EV drivers. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon technology, this charger offers fast, seamless connectivity, dynamic power sharing for up to four vehicles, and flexible configurations to meet diverse site needs. Powered by Android OS, this 600kW charger ensures fast processing and seamless connectivity with effortless updates and user experience. The 600kW also offers flexibility with both NACS or CCS1 ports, multiple payment methods, and spring-engineered cable management.The 180kW DC Fast Charger brings simplicity and efficiency with its all-in-one design that combines the power cabinet and dispenser in a single unit, making installation and service easy while reducing costs. This dual-port charger supports simultaneous charging of two vehicles at 90kW each. The 180kW has the user in mind with features such as easily accessible extendable 180° swivel arm cables, multiple payment options, and intuitive user experience powered by Android OS. With NACS, CCS1, or CHAdeMO ports, this fast charger also offers great flexibility and is an excellent choice for workplaces, fleet operations, and convenience stores seeking efficient and user-friendly charging solutions.“With the launch of our updated 600kW and 180kW DC Fast Chargers, viveEV is taking EV charging to the next level,” said Jason Kim, CEO of viveEV.“Our chargers are not only engineered for speed and reliability but also designed with versatility and ease of use in mind. We're empowering businesses to provide seamless charging experiences while maximizing their infrastructure efficiency.”Backed by over 15,000 charging station deployments worldwide, viveEV brings two decades of expertise to the U.S. EV market, dedicated to driving technological innovation in EV charging. From urban workplaces to fleet operations, viveEV's chargers are crafted to meet the diverse needs of today's EV ecosystem.Discover how viveEV's advanced charging solutions can drive the future of sustainable mobility. Visit viveEV to learn more.###About viveEV ChargingviveEV Charging, a member of the PNE Systems and Wonik PNE family, is a premier manufacturer and provider of advanced electric vehicle charging solutions. Known for its cutting-edge technology, commitment to reliability, and sleek design, viveEV offers a complete suite of solutions, from high-efficiency Level 2 and DCFC chargers to full-service installation and support. With nearly two decades of experience and over 15,000 chargers deployed globally, viveEV is dedicated to empowering the transition to a sustainable future with EV charging solutions that meet the growing demands of businesses, property owners and fleet operators. Through continuous innovation and a customer-first approach, viveEV is driving progress in the EV industry by making reliable, high-performance charging accessible across the U.S. Visit viveev at viveev.

