Edible Garden To Present At The 2025 Sequire Investor Summit In Puerto Rico, January 21-23, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Sequire Investor Summit 2025, scheduled for January 21st-23rd, 2025, at Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"Edible Garden is pleased to present at the 2025 Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico," said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. "This event provides a platform for the Company to showcase our innovative approach to controlled environment agriculture and our signature Zero-Waste Inspired® commitment to sustainability. By leveraging advanced technology and environmentally responsible farming practices, we are redefining local, sustainable agriculture.”

"We are excited to engage with investors and stakeholders to share our vision, highlight our recent accomplishments, and explore the exciting opportunities that lie ahead, including our recent signing of a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Narayan d.o.o. and its subsidiaries (Narayan Group), a leading producer of organic coconut and superfood products. This strategic acquisition positions us to address the growing demand for sustainable, plant-based food products while delivering significant value to our shareholders. By combining Narayan's strong European footprint and successful product offerings with our established and expanding North American channels, we are well-positioned to broaden our reach and drive meaningful impact in the cleaner labeled, "better for you" consumer products markets."

For recent Edible Garden new product news - Edible Garden's Kick. Sports Nutrition to Launch Exclusively on Amazon; Partners with Pirawna – Experts in Maximizing Amazon Growth – to Drive a Powerful Market Entry click here .

A copy of the Company's latest corporate video is available here .

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit, including registration details, please visit the official event website at



About EDIBLE GARDEN





About SRAX





