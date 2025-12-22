Explainer: Swiss Court Admits Indonesia Islanders Climate Case Against Holcim

Italiano it Il tribunale svizzero accoglie la causa sul clima contro Holcim Read more: Il tribunale svizzero accoglie la causa sul clima contro H

A Swiss court has decided to admit a climate change legal ⁠complaint against Swiss ⁠cement maker Holcim which alleges the company is doing too little to cut carbon ‌emissions. According ‍to the NGO Swiss Church Aid (EPER), the case marks the first time a court has admitted ‌climate litigation brought against a large corporation ‍in Switzerland. Holcim plans to appeal. This content was published on December 22, 2025 - 11:24

Four residents of the small low-lying Indonesian island of Pari, which has been repeatedly flooded as warmer temperatures push up sea levels, are suing Holcim, one of the world's largest cement manufacturers.

They submitted a legal complaint to the Zug Cantonal Court in January 2023, as Holcim has its headquarters in the Swiss city of Zug. The plaintiffs hold the cement company partly responsible for climate change, which is causing sea levels to rise, making life increasingly dangerous for the island of Pari. They are seeking compensation from Holcim and demand that the company reduce its emissions more rapidly than currently planned and bear a portion of the costs that global warming is causing on Pari.

