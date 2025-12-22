Explainer: Swiss Court Admits Indonesia Islanders Climate Case Against Holcim
Four residents of the small low-lying Indonesian island of Pari, which has been repeatedly flooded as warmer temperatures push up sea levels, are suing Holcim, one of the world's largest cement manufacturers.
They submitted a legal complaint to the Zug Cantonal Court in January 2023, as Holcim has its headquarters in the Swiss city of Zug. The plaintiffs hold the cement company partly responsible for climate change, which is causing sea levels to rise, making life increasingly dangerous for the island of Pari. They are seeking compensation from Holcim and demand that the company reduce its emissions more rapidly than currently planned and bear a portion of the costs that global warming is causing on Pari.More More Climate solutions Indonesians vs Swiss company Holcim: 'We want to save our island'
