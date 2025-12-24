He Appeared On F.R.I.E.N.D.S More Than Once - Do You Remember Which Character Pat Finn Played?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Pat Finn, known for his roles on The Middle, Friends, Seinfeld, and other popular TV shows, has passed away following a battle with cancer. He was 60. A representative confirmed that Finn passed away on Monday, according to The Post.

“It is with profound sadness and grief that the Finn family announces the passing of beloved comedic actor, Pat Finn,” the rep said in a statement.

“In 2022, Pat battled bladder cancer, went into remission, but the cancer returned and metastasized. He was a warrior in every sense of the word,” the statement added.

What role did Pat Finn play in F.R.I.E.N.D.S.?

Pat Finn played the role of Dr Roger in the TV series Friends.

He appeared as Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) boyfriend in the two-part alternate-reality episodes "The One That Could Have Been" (Season 6, Episodes 15 and 16, aired February 2000). In this "what-if" storyline, Monica never lost weight and is dating the kind but somewhat bland Dr. Roger.

Actor Pat Finn in F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Photo: X)

Tributes pour in

Comedian Jeff Dye paid tribute to him in a post on X. He wrote,“I don't like to be the guy who post pics with celebrities that pass. But this guy wasn't just a celebrity to me. He was a friend. One of the best dudes I knew with a PERFECT sense of humor. I love you Pat Finn and I'll see again in the after, we can sing together and shake our heads about all the meannes in the used to be.”

American Actor Brian Stack wrote on X,“We'll always love you, Finner!”

Pat Finn's early life

Pat Finn was born on July 31, 1965, in Evanston, Illinois. He grew up in nearby Wilmette, Illinois, as one of six children in a large, close-knit family.

After high school, he attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, graduating in 1987 with a degree from the College of Speech. There, he played rugby and formed a lifelong friendship with classmate Chris Farley-the two were inseparable, sharing a love for comedy albums by artists like Steve Martin.

Following graduation, Finn returned to Chicago, initially working as a beer salesman while pursuing improv. He soon joined The Second City National Touring Company and performed at iO Theatre, where he roomed with Farley during their early days in the Chicago comedy scene.

Famous roles

One of Finn's first notable roles was playing Dan Coleman on The George Wendt Show, a CBS sitcom that was cancelled after just six episodes in 1995. He later appeared on popular series such as Murphy Brown, The Drew Carey Show, and That '70s Show. In 1998, he portrayed Joe Mayo on Seinfeld.

Finn's additional television credits included Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, House, Marvin Marvin, 2 Broke Girls, and The Goldbergs.