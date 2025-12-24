Karnataka News: At Least 17 Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Lorry In Chitradurga
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, citing police, at least 17 people are feared dead.
The collision triggered a fire in the sleeper coach on the highway, leaving several passengers trapped inside, HT reported.
More details awaited.
(This is a breaking news; check later for updates)
