Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karnataka News: At Least 17 Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Lorry In Chitradurga

Karnataka News: At Least 17 Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Lorry In Chitradurga


2025-12-24 09:00:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka | An accident took place between a lorry and a private bus near Gorlathu village in Chitradurga district on National Highway 48.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, citing police, at least 17 people are feared dead.

The collision triggered a fire in the sleeper coach on the highway, leaving several passengers trapped inside, HT reported.

More details awaited.

(This is a breaking news; check later for updates)

MENAFN24122025007365015876ID1110523295



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search