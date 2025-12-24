Karnataka News: At Least 17 Dead As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Colliding With Lorry In Chitradurga

MENAFN - Live Mint) Karnataka | An accident took place between a lorry and a private bus near Gorlathu village in Chitradurga district on National Highway 48.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, citing police, at least 17 people are feared dead.

The collision triggered a fire in the sleeper coach on the highway, leaving several passengers trapped inside, HT reported.

More details awaited.

(This is a breaking news; check later for updates)