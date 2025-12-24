Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Cold Winds To Lower Night Temperatures, Dense Fog Likely

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: A shift in wind patterns is set to influence Delhi's weather, with colder nights and dense fog likely over the next two days. The IMD has issued a yellow alert as temperatures are expected to dip further

According to the Meteorological Department, winds over Delhi are expected to turn northerly to northwesterly. This change is likely to draw cold air from snow-covered northern regions, increasing the chances of a noticeable fall in minimum temperatures, especially during the night and early morning hours.

The department has indicated that dense fog is likely on Friday and Saturday, prompting a yellow alert. On Wednesday morning, parts of the city witnessed light to moderate fog, while other areas were covered in dense fog. Visibility at IGI Airport dropped sharply to 100 metres around 6:30 am before improving later in the day.

Despite foggy conditions, clear skies and sunshine on Wednesday pushed daytime temperatures higher. Delhi recorded a maximum of 22.7 degrees Celsius, above normal, while the minimum stood at 10.2 degrees Celsius. Palam emerged as the coldest location, with significantly lower minimum temperatures. For Thursday, the IMD expects clear skies, a maximum of around 22 degrees Celsius, and a sharp dip in the minimum to nearly 6 degrees Celsius.