Dhurandhar Actor Ranveer Singh Famously REJECTED These 5 Films Check List

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of 'Dhurandhar'. He has worked in many hit films in his career. Along with this, he has also rejected several movies. Now, another film's name has been added to this list

According to media reports, Ranveer Singh was approached for Farhan Akhtar's film. He had agreed, but then Ranveer Singh refused to work in it.

The 2023 film 'Animal' rocked the box office. The makers' first choice was Ranveer Singh, but he rejected it. After that, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in the lead role. The film was a super hit.

Shahid Kapoor's superhit film 'Kabir Singh' was first offered to Ranveer Singh, but he turned it down. The reason for his refusal was not revealed. People loved this movie.

Ranveer Singh was approached for Meghna Gulzar's film 'Sam Bahadur', but he was busy shooting for '83'. That's why he refused to work in it. It was a hit film.

For the film 'Love & War', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the makers wanted to cast Ranveer Singh before Ranbir Kapoor, but Ranveer refused. It is set to be released soon.