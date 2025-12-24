Is Walmart Open On Christmas Day? Target, Lowe's, Among Grocery Shops Open For 'Last Minute' Gift Purchase
Walmart will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
Wegmans notes that its holiday hours depend on location and region, advising shoppers to check their local store's schedule.
Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.
Trader Joe's will close early at 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and will not open on Christmas Day.Also Read | Christmas 2025: McDonald's, Wendy's among restaurants open in US on Dec 25
Macy's may have reduced hours on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Customers are encouraged to use the store locator for exact hours.
IKEA will close all stores, warehouses, deliveries, and customer service operations on Christmas Day. The company recommends checking local store hours for Christmas Eve.
Home Depot locations will be open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day, with local hours available through its store locator.Also Read | Merry Christmas wishes 2025: 150+ WhatsApp messages, Facebook status to share
Lowe's locations are expected to run on limited hours on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day. Many service departments will shut down at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
CVS stores will operate on varying schedules on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Shoppers can confirm hours using the company's store locator.
(This is a developing story; check later for updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment