Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal To Witness Major Drop In Temperature For Christmas? Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Now that the western disturbance has passed, the weather office says temps will drop again in South Bengal. They're expecting a real chill on Christmas, with Kolkata's low hitting around 13°C

For the last 2 weeks, Bengal residents have been hit by the cold. The temperature is gradually dropping in South Bengal. Intense winter has set in across districts, including Kolkata. Now, the weather office has big news: the temperature will drop again.

According to the weather office, there's no forecast for a temperature rise. Instead, it will drop further. By Friday, temperature in several South Bengal districts will fall by another 2 degrees. Today, on Christmas, the temperature will drop again.

The cold has been increasing since the second week of December. The temperature might drop further this week, possibly to 12-13 degrees. In the districts, the minimum temperature could be between 12-15 degrees Celsius.

The weather office reports a western disturbance was blocking the cold spell. This disturbance had temporarily halted the temperature drop. But now it has passed, so there are no more obstacles. That's why the temperature is falling again.

The temperature started dropping this week from Wednesday. Today, on Christmas, Bengal will experience intense cold. The city's minimum temperature will be 13 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will be 24 degrees Celsius.