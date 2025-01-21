(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class, By Route Of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size is expected to reach USD 29.88 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.02% from 2025 to 2030. The market for atopic dermatitis (AD) drugs is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis across the globe, rising awareness, and high demand for treatment. Furthermore, the ongoing launch of innovative products to capture the market is a key strategy adopted by the players to gain market share and maintain their dominance.

A rising number of products in the pipeline, which are highly effective and show fewer adverse effects, is expected to drive the market. For instance, overall, 11 novel drugs indicated for atopic dermatitis are anticipated to be launched in the global market between 2020 and 2029. These include the following drug classes: Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4), and interleukin-4 & -13 (IL-4/13). These launches offer improvement in the quality of life and additional choices of treatments to patients with severe and moderate forms of AD.

Support from regulatory authorities, such as the provision of fast-track designation, is anticipated to impel R&D on AD. For instance, Lebrikizumab by Demira, Inc. received a fast-track designation. Moreover, in October 2020, Forte Biosciences, Inc.'s drug FB-401 was granted the fast-track designation by the FDA. Hence, the growing interest of companies in R&D is expected to propel the growth of the market.

An increase in funding for research and development of novel therapies for atopic dermatitis combined with proactive government initiatives will boost regional growth. Collaborations between public and private associations are expected to increase consumer awareness across the globe. For instance, in June 2022, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.) announced the launch of Moizerto ointment (difamilast) for treating AD in Japan. This ointment is a non-steroidal topical phosphodiesterase type-4 inhibitor.

The Japanese Dermatological Association (JDA) provides AD guidelines for AD in Japan. These guidelines were revised in 2020, specifying diagnostic criteria as well as treatments. For instance, inflammation-related AD is treated using topical corticosteroids and tacrolimus. This facilitates the treatment of patients in a systematic manner, thus improving treatment efficacy.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Report Highlights

The biologics segment dominated the market and accounted for 38.07% of the global revenue in 2024. The growth of the biologics segment is augmented by rising demand for biologics due to high efficacy, rising product approvals, and availability of a robust pipeline of biologic drugs for atopic dermatitis.

The topical segment dominated the market with a market share of 39.73% in 2024. The high prescription rates and affordability of medications, combined with the safety and efficacy of topical treatments, contribute significantly to their widespread use.

The hospital pharmacies segment held a considerable market share of 61.11% in 2024. Many patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis require prescription medications, which are often more readily available through hospital pharmacies. The North America atopic dermatitis drugs market accounted for 45.12% share in 2024. This can be attributed to the high adoption rates of biologics and topical treatments. This report addresses:

Pfizer

Sanofi

AbbVie

Galderma Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company (Dermira)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

LEO Pharma

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

Novartis Incyte Key Attributes:



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising incidence of atopic dermatitis

3.2.1.2. Rising awareness about disease

3.2.1.3. Technological advancement

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent regulations pertaining to drug approval

3.3. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Drug Class Dashboard

4.2. Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Drug Class Movement Analysis

4.3. Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market By Drug Class, Revenue

4.4. Corticosteroids

4.5. Calcineurin Inhibitors

4.6. PDE4 Inhibitors

4.7. Biologics

4.8. Others

Chapter 5. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Route of Administration Dashboard

5.2. Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Route of Administration Movement Analysis

5.3. Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Route of Administration, Revenue (USD Million)

5.4. Topical

5.5. Parenteral

5.6. Oral

Chapter 6. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Dashboard

6.2. Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.3. Global Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (USD Million)

6.4. Hospital Pharmacies

6.5. Retail Pharmacies

6.6. Other Pharmacies

Chapter 7. Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis By Product, Application, and End Use

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030:

7.3. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.6. Latin America

7.7. MEA

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape



Pfizer

Sanofi

AbbVie

Galderma Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company (Dermira)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

LEO Pharma

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.

Novartis Incyte

