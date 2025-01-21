(MENAFN) The Ukraine conflict has significantly altered global relations, marking the end of the era of unified “Atlantic solidarity.” Russia’s actions have played a major role in driving a wedge between the U.S. and Europe, with the U.S. benefitting economically from the situation, while Europe faces rising energy costs and military dependencies on Washington. Despite these benefits, long-term relations between the U.S. and Russia are unlikely to normalize, and the U.S.’s ability to influence its European allies is weakening.



The “transatlantic project” that once unified the U.S. and Europe, based on shared security and values, has fractured, especially under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump. His policies, such as the demand for NATO members to contribute more financially and his unpredictable approach to foreign relations, have made European leaders more wary of unconditional support for Washington. Countries like Germany, Italy, and Hungary are increasingly prioritizing their own national interests and questioning their allegiance to U.S. policies.



Meanwhile, Russia’s desire for a multipolar world order, including its opposition to NATO expansion and support for nationalist forces in Ukraine, has directly conflicted with the West’s vision of a unified, economically integrated, and ideologically aligned transatlantic community. These tensions culminated in the Ukrainian crisis, with Ukraine becoming the focal point of the larger geopolitical struggle between these two visions.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate with Russia and his continued reliance on Western military aid only prolongs the conflict, while growing European disillusionment with the war suggests that a resolution is unlikely in the near future. The struggle for Ukraine is ultimately a battle between two grand geopolitical projects: the West’s homogeneous transatlantic unity and Russia’s vision of a diverse, multipolar world. The outcome of this conflict may dramatically reshape international relations, leading to a more complex and fragmented global order.

