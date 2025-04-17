Shanaya Kapoor Shares ‘Random Selfies In The Cold’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Debutante Shanaya Kapoor shared some“random” pictures of herself from the sets of“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.”

Shanaya took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a cozy glimpse into her winter moments. The photo dump began with a close-up selfie, where she's seen bundled up in a jacket and snug earmuffs, radiating that soft winter glow. In the next shot, she playfully hides half her face behind a muffler, letting only her expressive eyes peek through.

The final post was a video of Shanaya strolling through a gentle snowfall, wrapped in a warm jacket and woolen hat, her nose adorably pink from the cold.

For the caption, she wrote,“Random selfies in the cold. #akg.”

'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' also stars Vikrant Massey. Directed by Santosh Singh, the project will mark the Bollywood debut of Shanaya. The movie is based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story, "The Eyes Have It." While Shanaya will be seen in the role of a theater artist, Vikrant will play a blind musician in his next.

The script for“Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan” has been penned by acclaimed writers Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla's Mini Films, the movie marks the production's second collaboration with Vikrant, after the "Forensic" remake.

Apart from "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," Shanaya is also expected to appear in the upcoming web series "Student of the Year," backed by Dharma Productions.

She also has 'Tu Yaa Main' with Adarsh Gourav by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie is touted to be an adrenaline-charged experience that seamlessly blends love, primal terror, and survival. It has been produced by Colour Yellow, the banner behind films like "Tumbbad" and "Haseen Dillruba."

Set for a Valentine's Day 2026 release, "Tu Yaa Main" is believed to be a gripping, genre-blending ride.

It was announced on March 12 that Shanaya Kapoor has started shooting with Abhay Verma for Shujaat Saudagar's new film in Goa.