HM Amit Shah Receives Warm Welcome In Udaipur, Leaves For MP's Neemuch To Attend CRPF Event

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Maharana Pratap Airport in Dabok, Udaipur, on Wednesday in a special aircraft.

He was warmly received by the Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, who welcomed him with a traditional uparna, a Mewari turban, and a bouquet.

Chief Minister Sharma had arrived earlier at the airport aboard a BSF aircraft to greet the Home Minister.

Home Minister Shah's visit is part of his itinerary to attend a CRPF programme in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

Several senior BJP leaders and dignitaries were present at the airport to welcome the Union Home Minister.

Following the welcome, Amit Shah proceeded by road to Neemuch for the CRPF event.

On Thursday, he is scheduled to visit Mount Abu in Sirohi district before returning to Dabok Airport at 5:10 p.m., from where he will return to Delhi.

After Amit Shah left for Neemuch, Chief Minister Sharma also left for Jaipur by plane.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma shared a picture with Amit Shah on his X account and said, "Extended a warm welcome to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister of India, @AmitShah ji on his arrival at a land of brave warriors, Udaipur, by presenting him with a flower bouquet at the airport."

Among them were State BJP President Madan Rathore, Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari, Rajya Sabha BJP MP Chunnilal Garasiya, Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi, Udaipur MP Mannalal Rawat, Rajsamand MP Mahima Kumari, Udaipur Rural MLA Phool Singh Meena, Vallabhnagar MLA Udaylal Dangi, Nathdwara MLA Vishwaraj Singh, and Salumber MLA Shanta Devi Meena.

BJP City President Gajpal Singh Rathore and BJP Rural President Pushkar Teli also took part in welcoming the Union Home Minister.

In addition to the political leaders, several senior officials were present, including CRPF ADG Rajesh Kumar, CRPF IG Archana Shivhare, Divisional Commissioner Pragya Kewalramani, IG Rajesh Meena, District Collector Namit Mehta, and Trainee IPS officer Manish Kumar.