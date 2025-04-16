BSF Seizes Drugs Valued At Rs 4.41 Crore In Tripura

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 16 (IANS) Seizure of varied drugs, arms, ammunition, explosives and exotic animals in different northeastern states by the security forces continues unabated with highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at more than Rs 4.41 crore confiscated in Tripura on Wednesday, officials said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said that in an important success against trans-border narcotics trafficking, troops of Border Out Post (BOP) N.C. Nagar under Sepahijala district, thwarted an attempt by Indian smugglers to smuggle contraband across the India-Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific intelligence, vigilant BSF personnel observed suspicious movement near the international border.

On being challenged by the BSF jawans, the smugglers fled, abandoning the consignment on Indian soil.

A thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of 21 packets containing 43,800 methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 4.38 crore.

The drug peddlers were trying to smuggle the methamphetamine tablets to Bangladesh.

In addition, BSF troops seized other contraband items worth Rs 3,68,604 from different locations along the Tripura border on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that this successful operation is part of the BSF's intensified efforts to curb cross-border smuggling and ensure national security.

The recent surge in narcotics seizures highlights the commitment and enhanced vigilance of BSF troops deployed along sensitive border stretches.

The seized items have been handed over to concerned agencies for further legal action.

The BSF remains resolute in its mission to secure the nation's borders and contribute actively to the campaign against drug trafficking, the spokesperson added.

Officials suspect that the highly addictive methamphetamine tablets were smuggled from Myanmar and brought to Tripura via Mizoram and southern Assam and intended to illegally trade to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively, while Tripura has 856 km frontier with Bangladesh.