LG CNS To Build EV Charging, Smart City Infrastructure In US

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 17 (IANS) LG CNS, an information technology affiliate of South Korea's LG Electronics, said on Thursday it has signed agreements to develop electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and smart city solutions in the United States.

Under a deal with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, LG CNS will install and operate EV charging stations at the Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT), a former military supply base now being redeveloped into a modern commercial, manufacturing hub.

As part of the Pilots at BAT programme, the company will also implement a charging and discharging control system, along with a mobile app providing real-time energy usage data for users, according to LG CNS, reports Yonhap news agency.

LG CNS also signed a separate contract with a U.S. government agency to build smart city infrastructure in Hogansville, Georgia.

The project includes the installation of smart poles and an integrated control system designed to improve public safety, connectivity and urban operations through AI-driven solutions.

LG CNS said it plans to expand its eco-friendly smart city initiatives across the U.S., leveraging its expertise in digital transformation and sustainable infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor, South Korea's leading carmaker, said on Thursday it will launch the all-new Palisade sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the United States later this year.

The second-generation Palisade SUV, a full-change model after six years, has been available in the domestic market since January.

Hyundai Motor introduced the new flagship SUV at the New York International Auto Show, set to run through April 27, ahead of its U.S. launch in the second half of the year, according to the company.

The new Palisade comes with a 3.5-liter gasoline engine or a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid engine for the U.S. market, the company said in a press release.

In Korea, models with a 2.5-liter turbo gasoline engine or a 2.5-liter turbo gasoline hybrid engine have been launched.

Hyundai Motor continues to invest in extended range electric vehicles (EREV), hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, gasoline and gasoline hybrid models as the automobile industry is based on consumer demand, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jose Munoz said.

-IANS

na/