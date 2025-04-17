SSU Uncovers Russian Spy Network Plotting Terror Attacks In Four Ukrainian Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have simultaneously detained nine agents of Russia's FSB, who were operating in central and eastern Ukraine and preparing terrorist attacks and sabotage missions. Among those detained are five minors, aged 14–15.

This was reported by the SS , according to Ukrinform.

The investigation revealed that the agents were preparing a series of explosions in residential areas and near locations where Ukrainian defense forces are stationed.

The group also planned to blow up key bridges and main railway lines belonging to Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), which are critical for the logistical operations of Ukrainian troops.

According to case materials, the terrorists operated separately in four regions of Ukraine, but under a clear division of roles and the direct supervision of two FSB officers.

Following the instructions of Russian intelligence, one group was responsible for manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and hiding them in caches.

Other agents would retrieve the explosives, hide them in garbage bags or bury them in piles of dirt, and place them at the planned detonation sites. They also installed hidden cameras with remote access for FSB agents.

Using these surveillance points, Russian forces planned to remotely detonate the IEDs and record the consequences of the explosions.

The SSU arrested all members of the spy network as they were preparing to carry out the first wave of attacks. Authorities seized over 30 kilograms of explosives, which the attackers had intended to use in various parts of Ukraine.

According to investigators, the agents were all local residents who were recruited by the FSB via Telegram channels offering opportunities to make“easy money.”

Currently, four of the detainees have already been charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Treason committed under martial and Illegal handling of explosives).

Additionally, two FSB officers who coordinated the network's activities have been charged in absentia.

Authorities are currently considering legal action regarding the involvement of the underage participants.

Photo: SSU