First National Realty Partners Expands Missouri Portfolio With Florissant Marketplace Acquisition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Florissant Marketplace is a 98% occupied shopping center anchored by a 70,262-square-foot Schnucks. Founded in 1937, Schnucks has grown to become the region's #1 grocer by market share, with over 115 stores across the Midwest. The grocer has been a tenant at Florissant Marketplace for more than 20 years.

Accompanying Schnucks at the center is a strong mix of daily-needs tenants, including a new Crunch Fitness location, Pet Supplies Plus, Wing Stop, and AT&T. Current inline tenants have a weighted average tenure exceeding 11 years.

"Florissant Marketplace is a prime example of our ability to acquire well-located, necessity-based retail centers in markets we know well," said Stuart Brackenridge, Vice President of Acquisitions at FNRP. "By leveraging FNRP's national platform and local expertise, we see tremendous opportunity to enhance the center's performance."

Florissant Marketplace is located in a high-traffic retail corridor 20 miles north of Downtown St. Louis. Positioned along North Lindbergh Boulevard, a major thoroughfare with over 44,700 vehicles per day, the center benefits from strong demographics, with more than 88,000 residents within a three-mile radius, earning an average household income exceeding $85,000.

Chase Young of CBRE represented the seller in this transaction.

