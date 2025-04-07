Hess Announces First Plush Farm Tractor
The My Plush Hess Truck series has earned multiple prestigious industry awards, including the Mom's Choice Award, National Parenting Product Award and the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval.
The Hess Plush Farm Tractor, available exclusively online at HessToyTruck , is part of the bestselling Hess Toy Truck collection, a beloved holiday toy tradition for over 60 years. To receive updates on upcoming releases, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram .
