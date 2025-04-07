Hess Announces First Plush Farm Tractor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Perfect for newborns, toddlers and fans of all ages, the 2025 Plush Farm Tractor features a soft, huggable bright orange fabric exterior with colorful accents and a variety of interactive elements, including squeeze-activated LED lights, three cheerful farm-themed songs (Old MacDonald, The Farmer in the Dell, and an exclusive Hess original, I'm Your Tractor), an auto shutoff nightlight mode, and a silent mode for quiet play. Continuing the Hess Toy Truck tradition of collectability, this year's edition also includes a commemorative 2025 license plate and a keepsake Driver's License tag that can be personalized.

The My Plush Hess Truck series has earned multiple prestigious industry awards, including the Mom's Choice Award, National Parenting Product Award and the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval.

The Hess Plush Farm Tractor, available exclusively online at HessToyTruck , is part of the bestselling Hess Toy Truck collection, a beloved holiday toy tradition for over 60 years. To receive updates on upcoming releases, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram .

