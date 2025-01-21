Donald Trump to take oath as 47th US leader

(MENAFN) Donald is set to take the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States at a ceremony scheduled for Monday at the US Capitol. This marks the beginning of his second term, after a highly contentious and dramatic election cycle.



In response to concerns over the sub-zero temperatures expected in Washington, DC, the inauguration event has been moved indoors. The frigid weather conditions are not the only cause for caution; security remains a significant issue as well.



The heightened level of concern follows an assassination attempt on Trump during his campaign trail last July, which has led to additional protective measures for the president-elect and the ceremony.



The political landscape surrounding Trump’s path back to the White House has also been marked by dramatic turns. A week after the assassination attempt, President Joe Biden made the surprise announcement that he would withdraw from the race, ultimately endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. This move set the stage for Trump’s return to the presidential race, where he won a clear victory by securing the Electoral College, the popular vote, and all seven swing states on November 5.

