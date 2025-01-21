War Update: 152 Combat Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 20, the frontline saw 152 recorded clashes, with the fiercest fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

"Updated information indicates that yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes (firing five missiles), 72 airstrikes, dropped 111 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 2,653 kamikaze drones. Additionally, they conducted nearly 5,000 shelling attacks, including 91 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS)," the statement reads.

The Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Novoyehorivka, Zelena Dolyna, Drobysheve, Mykolaivka, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Pershe Travnia, Troianda, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynopil, Novopil, and Piatykhatky.

In the Kharkiv sector , three clashes occurred near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk secto r, the enemy launched eight assaults. The Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy attacked 15 times, attempting to advance near Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Kopanky, Nevske, Terny, and toward Zarichne.

In the Siversk sector , one enemy assault targeted the Ukrainian positions near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , nine clashes occurred in the areas of Chasiv Yar and toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy conducted 17 attacks near Toretsk, Krymske, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, and Ozarianivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders stopped 73 Russian assaults and offensive operations near Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly, and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, seven enemy assaults were thwarted in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Velyka Novosilka, and toward Pryvilne.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces made four unsuccessful attempts to assault the Ukrainian positions in the island zones of the Dnipro Delta.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks over the past day. The enemy launched 30 airstrikes using 41 guided bombs and carried out 452 artillery shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors , the enemy conducted no assaults over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy group formation for offensive operations were detected.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy actively used artillery and aviation from Russian territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 22 areas of concentrated enemy personnel and equipment, 11 command points, 10 artillery systems, four air defense systems, four military-technical storage facilities (ammunition, fuel, and lubricants), and nine other critical enemy targets.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 20, Russian occupiers suffered losses of 1,600 personnel. Additionally, the Ukrainian forces destroyed 12 tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles, 60 artillery systems, one air defense system, 130 operational-tactical UAVs, 194 vehicles, and four units of specialized enemy equipment.