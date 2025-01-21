Qatar addresses Gaza ceasefire, Syria with US

(MENAFN) Qatari Foreign Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held a phone discussion on Sunday with outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, focusing on key regional issues, particularly the Gaza ceasefire agreement and developments in Syria.



The conversation highlighted the importance of ensuring the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, which had been a source of international attention in recent weeks.



The two leaders also discussed the exchange of prisoners and hostages, an essential element of the agreement, and the broader implications for regional stability. They emphasized the need for both parties to commit to the terms of the ceasefire to prevent further violence and facilitate humanitarian relief. Al Thani also reiterated Qatar’s hope that the agreement would hold, ensuring the safe return of captives and providing a much-needed respite for Gaza’s civilian population.



Additionally, the discussion touched upon the close strategic relations between Qatar and the US, with both sides expressing a desire to further strengthen their ties in the coming years. Blinken expressed appreciation for Qatar’s efforts in mediating the ceasefire deal and acknowledged the country’s ongoing role in fostering peace and stability in the region.

