QCB Opens Applications For Regulatory And Express Sandbox
Date
1/21/2025 2:16:05 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) announced yesterday the opening of applications to join both the Regulatory Sandbox and the Express Sandbox, aimed at promoting solutions and innovations in the financial technology sector in the State of Qatar.
QCB encouraged all fintech companies, startups, and innovators in the financial sector to apply and leverage this financial market infrastructure, taking the opportunity to test technological solutions in a regulated and secure environment under the supervision of Qatar Central Bank.
Those wishing to submit applications can review the criteria set by QCB on its social media platforms and apply via the link: .
