Salmar - Green Bond Mandate Announcement And Fixed Income Investor Meetings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SalMar ASA, rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers and Rabobank as Joint Lead Manager to arrange a series of physical and virtual fixed income investor meetings commencing on Wednesday 22 January 2025. One or more NOK denominated senior unsecured green issues, with fixed and/or floating coupon and a minimum tenor of 5 years may follow, subject to inter alia conditions.

