Salmar - Green Bond Mandate Announcement And Fixed Income Investor Meetings
Date
1/21/2025 2:15:51 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SalMar ASA, rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers and Rabobank as Joint Lead Manager to arrange a series of physical and virtual fixed income investor meetings commencing on Wednesday 22 January 2025. One or more NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issues, with fixed and/or floating coupon and a minimum tenor of 5 years may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.
For further information, please contact:
Ulrik Steinvik, CFO
Phone: +47 900 84 538
E-mail: ...
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +47 936 30 449
E-mail: ...
