عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Salmar - Green Bond Mandate Announcement And Fixed Income Investor Meetings


1/21/2025 2:15:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SalMar ASA, rated BBB+/Stable by Nordic Credit Rating, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB as Global Coordinators and Joint Lead Managers and Rabobank as Joint Lead Manager to arrange a series of physical and virtual fixed income investor meetings commencing on Wednesday 22 January 2025. One or more NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issues, with fixed and/or floating coupon and a minimum tenor of 5 years may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Ulrik Steinvik, CFO

Phone: +47 900 84 538

E-mail: ...


Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47 936 30 449

E-mail: ...


MENAFN21012025004107003653ID1109111308


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search