JETOUR Announces Partnership with EDM Superstar Alan Walker

January 20th, 2025: JETOUR announced a groundbreaking partnership with global EDM icon Alan Walker. As part of this collaboration, Walker has created a brand theme song for JETOUR, blending the brand's "Travel+" philosophy with his unique musical style inspiring audiences in the Middle East and globally to embrace travel and pursue a better life.



Since his 2014 breakthrough with “Fade,” Alan Walker has captivated millions with his signature electronic sound and ethereal vocals. His global hit "Faded" amassed over 1.2 billion views on YouTube and topped charts worldwide. With a strong presence on social media and other platforms like Spotify, Walker has become a leading figure in electronic music.



The collaboration is poised to resonate deeply, particularly in the Middle East, a region where Walker’s artistry has left a lasting impression. In 2021, he vividly captured the stunning landscapes of Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah in the music video for Sweet Dreams, showcasing the region’s beauty to his global audience. In 2023, he joined forces with Saudi Arabian rising star Zena Emad to create Land of the Heroes, a powerful track that seamlessly blended Western electronic beats with Arabic melodies, offering listeners a rich cultural symphony.



JETOUR’s partnership with Walker embodies a mutual spirit of innovation and cross-cultural celebration while highlighting a shared passion for travel, freedom, and dreams. Walker’s music, known for evoking a sense of exploration and aspiration, aligns seamlessly with JETOUR’s strategic “Travel+” positioning. The partnership will infuse “Travel+ Music” with youthful, fashionable, and vibrant energy, enhancing JETOUR’s global influence.

Music, a universal language, serves as a bridge connecting humanity. Through this collaboration, JETOUR and Alan Walker embody the vision of “One World, One JETOUR, One Travel+,” combining music and travel to create a richer, more memorable experience.

Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue its commitment to the “Travel+” strategy, offering diverse experiences and encouraging global consumers to explore the infinite charm of travel. This collaboration marks another step in ensuring every journey becomes a beautiful and unforgettable adventure.





