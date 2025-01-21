Nitish Kumar To Visit Kishanganj For Pragati Yatra

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 21 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar will visit Kishanganj on Tuesday as part of his Pragati Yatra, a state-wide initiative aimed at assessing the progress of developmental projects and directly interacting with the public.

The visit underlines the government's commitment to addressing the needs of various communities and expediting development in the state. The Chief Minister will evaluate ongoing developmental initiatives in Kishanganj and ensure that projects are progressing as planned.

Nitish Kumar will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth crores of rupees. These projects are expected to bring major benefits to the people of Kishanganj, boosting infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other sectors.

As part of his itinerary, the CM will visit Kathaldangi in Thakurganj, where he will interact with residents of the minority community. During this visit, he will also go to a local school and Anganwadi centre. He will distribute financial assistance and benefits under government schemes aimed at minorities.

Nitish Kumar will inspect the minority residential school in Deramari to assess its functioning and facilities. He will lay the foundation stone for a foot over bridge, addressing connectivity issues and improving accessibility in the area.

A marketing complex, to be built at a cost of Rs 4.41 crore will also have its foundation stone laid by the CM. This project is expected to boost local trade and provide better market infrastructure for the region.

The Chief Minister will reach Khagra Dev Ghat, where he will evaluate and seek detailed information about the Ramzan River's problems, likely focusing on issues such as flooding, erosion, and water management.

He will review the schemes running in the district to ensure timely completion and address any hurdles.

Nitish Kumar will take the opportunity to listen to the concerns and grievances of the people. The visit will see the presence of senior officials from various departments, local MLAs, and ministers, ensuring a coordinated approach to addressing developmental challenges in the district. All arrangements for the visit have been finalized to ensure its smooth execution.