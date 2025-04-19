Watch: Multiple Car Collisions On UAE Roads As Motorists Use Phones While Driving

In an advisory issued on Saturday, Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists against using their phones while driving.

The authority has said that a small distraction of a few moments can cause a major accident .

A video shared on the authority's social media platforms shows two incidents in which distracted driving has caused multiple car collisions.

In the first incident, a saloon car can be seen rear-ending a 4WD with great speed, causing it to crash with another 4WD ahead. The car sandwiched in the middle could be seen sustaining the most damage as its boot curved inwards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In another incident, a saloon car can be seen crashing into another on a major road. The impact of the crash caused the perpetrator of the accident to skid on the road, causing traffic to stop across several lanes.

Watch the video, below:

The authority often shares such clips to warn motorists to drive safely and to emphasise the importance of following road safety rules.

Earlier this week, the authority shared another video emphasising the dangers of distracted driving.

Distracted driving, one of the major causes of crashes in the country, is a serious traffic offence punishable by a Dh800 fine and four black points.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers not to use their mobile phones while driving, as it causes distraction and reduces response time. The police emphasised that driving without a phone preserves the safety of the driver, their companions, and other road users.