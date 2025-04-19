K’Taka Govt Orders Draft Of Rohith Vemula Act Aimed At Ending Discrimination In Educational Institutions

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 19 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Saturday ordered to prepare a draft of the Rohit Vemula Act aimed at ending discrimination towards students of oppressed communities in educational institutions.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that,“I have instructed my legal advisor and team to prepare a draft of the Rohit Vemula Act, a legislation that will act as a deterrent against discrimination in educational institutions.”

Siddaramaiah said that the reference in your letter dated April 16, 2025, to the incident faced by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, as narrated by him, is indeed a sad reality even to this day.

“No child or adult must face the shame and stigma faced by Babasaheb. I too, deeply share your sentiments, we must join hands to bring the Dalits, Adivasis and Backward Classes into the mainstream. The oppressed classes must no more face any discrimination in our educational system. My government and I are committed to ensuring an egalitarian and equal society,” said Siddaramaiah.

Rahul Gandhi, in his letter dated April 16, addressed to Siddaramaiah, said:“These are the words of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Here he describes an incident during a long bullock cart journey: There was plenty of food with us. There was hunger burning within us; with all this, we were to sleep without food; that was because we could get no water, and we could get no water because we were untouchables.”

Rahul Gandhi further said,“He (Ambedkar) tells us about his experience in school: I knew I was an untouchable, and that untouchables were subjected to certain indignities and discriminations. For instance, I knew that in the school I could not sit in the midst of my classmates according to my rank, but that I was to sit in a corner by myself.”

Rahul Gandhi said,“I know you would agree that what Dr. B.R. Ambedkar faced was shameful and should not be endured by any child in India. It is a shame that even today, millions of students from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities have to face such brutal discrimination in our educational system.”

Rahul Gandhi said that the murder of young people like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki is simply not acceptable.

“It is time to put a firm end to this. I urge the Karnataka government to enact the Rohit Vemula Act so that no child in India has to face what Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Rohith Vemula and millions of others have had to endure,” he said.

Responding to this, Siddaramaiah said,“I thank Rahul Gandhi for his heartfelt letter and unwavering commitment to social justice. Our government stands firm in its resolve to enact the Rohith Vemula Act in Karnataka - to ensure no student faces discrimination based on caste, class, or religion. We will bring this legislation at the earliest to honour the dreams of Rohith, Payal, Darshan, and countless others who deserved dignity, not exclusion.”

The Chief Minister said that this will be a step towards realising Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision of an equal, compassionate India.