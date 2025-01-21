(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:50 AM EST - First Corp. : Announced new results from the 2024 Phase 3 diamond drilling program at its Duparquet Project ("Duparquet Project" or the "Project") located in Quebec. First Mining has identified two new discovery gold zones during the expansion drilling at the Valentre target. Assay results for the newly discovered "Miroir Zone", located north of the Valentre target, returned 3.12 g/t Au over 19.35 m, including 5.47 g/t Au over 9.6 m. Further drill results from the program identified a second discovery, the "Aiguille Zone", occurring south of the Valentre target, returning 8.99 g/t Au over 3.1 m. In total, 142* unique mineralized intercepts in 16 drill holes have been encountered in the Valentre expansion area, including the new discoveries at Miroir and Aiguille. First Mining Gold Corp. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.13.



