Almonty Industries Inc. : Is planning to change its jurisdiction of incorporation from Canada to the State of Delaware while maintaining its listings for now on the Toronto and the Australian Securities Exchange. We refer to this transaction as a"U.S. domestication" in this press release. The U.S. domestication reflects the growing importance of the United States in Almonty's strategic positioning. Almonty Industries Inc. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.97.



